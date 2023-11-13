Football
AFP, London
Mon Nov 13, 2023 05:17 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 05:24 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Chelsea's Palmer wins England call-up for Euro 2024 qualifiers

AFP, London
Mon Nov 13, 2023 05:17 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 05:24 PM
Photo: AFP

Cole Palmer has been rewarded for his Chelsea form this season with a late call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the team's final two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Southgate has added Palmer, Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa and Manchester City defender Rico Lewis to his group for matches against Malta and North Macedonia following the withdrawals due to injury of James Maddison, Lewis Dunk and Callum Wilson.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Chelsea forward Palmer, who scored a stoppage-time equaliser from the penalty spot in Sunday's thrilling 4-4 Premier League draw with Manchester City, was part of the England team that won the Under-21 European Championship in July.

The 21-year-old made a surprise £42 million (£51 million) move from City to Chelsea in September in search of regular first-team football.

He has impressed at Stamford Bridge, scoring four goals so far for his new club.

England, who have already qualified for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany, host Malta at Wembley on Friday before facing North Macedonia away three days later.

Related topic:
EPLPremier LeagueCole PalmerChelsea vs Manchester City
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Spurs boss Postecoglou wants 'armless defenders' after Arsenal penalty row

Man City return to winning ways with win over Brighton

3w ago

Pochettino advised me not to go into coaching, says Arteta

3w ago

Brighton captain Dunk rescues 2-2 draw at home against Liverpool

Struggling Chelsea need to 'grow up': Pochettino

|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৭৪০

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে মোট ১ হাজার ৪৮৪ জন মারা গেলেন।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি এখন শেষ হওয়ার পথে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে