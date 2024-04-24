Football
Reuters
Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:28 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 04:05 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Carlos Tevez hospitalised with chest pain

Reuters
Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:28 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 04:05 PM

Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez has been hospitalised due to chest pain, Club Atletico Independiente, the Argentine club he now coaches, said on Tuesday.

Tevez, who made 76 appearances for Argentina and played as a striker for Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, took charge of Independiente in August 2023.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Buenos Aires-based club Independiente said the 40-year-old had been hospitalised at the Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro after complaining of chest pain.

"They (the hospital) carried out the corresponding studies and they were satisfactory," said in a statement.

"Carlos Tevez will be hospitalized as a precaution until the corresponding studies are completed."

Tevez won two Premier League titles with United and one with City, as well as two Serie A titles with Juventus. After retiring in 2021, Tevez had a stint in charge of Rosario Central in 2022.

Related topic:
ArgentinaRosarioCarlos Tevez
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Brazil thrash Argentina to reach semis

1m ago

Learning from the GOAT Lionel Messi: Fernandez after stunning free-kick

2m ago

'China 50 years off Euro elite'

6y ago
Beautiful cemeteries to visit around the world edward-howell-2vpuutxhcaq-unsplash

6 beautiful cemeteries to visit around the world

2m ago

Paraguay 0-0 Argentina: Martino's men continue without victory in World Cup qualifiers

8y ago
|আবহাওয়া

৩০ বছরের মধ্যে চলতি এপ্রিলের তাপমাত্রা স্বাভাবিকের চেয়ে ৪-৫ ডিগ্রি বেশি

আবহাওয়াবিদরা বলছেন, চলতি মাসের শেষ পর্যন্ত তাপপ্রবাহ অব্যাহত থাকতে পারে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রানা প্লাজা ধসের ১১ বছর: বিচার দাবিতে স্বজনহারাদের কান্না

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification