Alvarez on target as Argentina down Chile 1-0

Julian Alvarez scored the winner as Argentina beat Chile in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos in Santiago this morning.

Argentina, already assured of a place in next year's tournament and this result guaranteed Lionel Scaloni's team top spot and leaves bottom placed 'La Roja' with virtually no hope of qualifying.

Argentina lead the standings on 34 points and are the only team to have officially secured their place in the tournament which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez put Argentina ahead at the Estadio Nacional in the 16th minute with a deft finish after he had been put through by a perfectly weighted pass from Thiago Almada.

Lionel Messi came off the bench in the 57th minute but Chile sensed a chance to get something from the game and created more as the game progressed.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez made a series of crucial saves and Lucas Cepeda went closest with a fierce shot which struck the bar.

Cepeda then had the best chance of the game when he was found at the back post but he blasted his volley wide.

Messi set up Giuliano Simeone with a chance to make it 2-0 but the son of former Argentina captain and Atletico Madrid coach Diego, fired his shot into the side netting.