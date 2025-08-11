Can Chelsea's Brazilian core shape Ancelotti era?

The samba beat may be Brazilian, but its rhythm this season is pulsing prominently from West London. So, Brazil fans hop in. There is a lot to get excited about this season.

And for that, the Selecao loyalists would have to tune in to Chelsea games. Plus it wouldn't be surprising to even see Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti in the stands at Stamford Bridge, gauging his player pool.

After an impressive Club World Cup campaign with Palmeiras, 18-year-old Estevao made his highly anticipated debut for Chelsea in a friendly against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, marking the occasion with a goal in a 2-0 win for the home side at Stamford Bridge.

From the moment he stepped onto the pitch, the crowd was locked in on the 18-year-old. And he did not disappoint.

The flair, the deft touches, the body feigns, and every bit of movement he did coming off the right fascinated the fans who often responded with ooohs and aaahs from the stands. All that seemed to have epitomised the experience of watching a Brazilian who has shown to have old-school directness, youthful audacity, and pleasing flair.

For five-time world champions -- who have underwhelmed since their 2002 triumph, and have struggled to find a reliable option down the right flank in recent years; often trying Rodrygo, Antony -- Estevao, who already has five caps for Brazil, seems to be the answer for the Selecao.

Still early days, but the polished performances he's producing seem to have put him ahead of Vinicius, who copped a lot of flak for rawness, and it was not until his third season with Real Madrid that he hit the ground running.

The second Brazilian to find the net on Saturday was striker Joao Pedro, whose clinical finish sealed the victory for Chelsea. He was also on target yesterday in his team's 4-1 win over AC Milan.

One of Chelsea's Club World Cup heroes, Joao Pedro -- who scored a brace in the semifinal and once in the final to help Chelsea to the title -- perhaps might fill one of the biggest voids in the Brazil team. With Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, and Matheus Cunha all struggling for consistency, Pedro's blend of clever movement, link-up play, ability to operate in tight spaces, and eye for the spectacular could make him Ancelotti's go-to striker. Technically gifted, strong with his back to goal, relentless in his work rate, and versatile enough for any system, he looks every bit a Brazil No. 9 and should fit any style of play Ancelotti opts for.

Moreover, in the middle of the park, there is Andrey Santos, who had a breakout 2024–25 season with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, so much so that Chelsea have called him back to strengthen the side.

Good in tight spaces, expressive in passing, while also an expert in controlling tempo and dictating play -- a balance hard to find in midfielders -- Santos, a key figure for Brazil across age-group football, seems ready for the big stage.

Ancelotti will undoubtedly monitor Santos closely, as his qualities could provide Brazil with a strong spine and help redefine the team's style, thrilling fans and neutrals alike.