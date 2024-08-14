Football
AFP, London
Wed Aug 14, 2024 08:26 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 08:30 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Palmer wants to 'bring trophies' to Chelsea after signing extension

AFP, London
Wed Aug 14, 2024 08:26 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 08:30 AM
Chelsea's Cole Palmer signs new deal with club. Photo: Chelsea

England forward Cole Palmer has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, the Premier League club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a £42.5 million ($54.7 million, 49.7 million euros) deal last September, has committed himself to the London side until June 2033.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I'm delighted to sign this new deal," Cole told Chelsea's official website.

"I achieved a lot in my first season here, and hopefully I can continue to experience great things at this club, both on a personal level and in terms of bringing success and trophies to Chelsea."

Palmer had a superb campaign last season, scoring 22 Premier League goals and was then a member of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2024, where he scored an equaliser after coming off the bench in a loss to Spain.

He was also named the Premier League young player of the year, with his goal tally including league hat-tricks in successive games at Stamford Bridge against Manchester United and Everton.

Chelsea, who finished sixth in the table last season, begin the new Premier League campaign at home to champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Related topic:
Cole PalmerChelseatransfer windowPremier League
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Luton's Lockyer returns to training after cardiac arrest

9h ago

Chelsea sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo

2m ago

Injuries rule out Man Utd's Hojlund, Yoro for weeks

1w ago

Man City sign Spanish defender Gomez

1y ago

Chelsea appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager: reports

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

গুমের ঘটনার সুরাহা করতে না পারলে এ দায় থেকে এই সরকার মুক্তি পাবে না: ড. ইউনূস

‘এগুলো অবিশ্বাস্য বিষয়। মানুষ মানুষের ক্ষতি এভাবে করতে পারে?’

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

বাংলাদেশ, খোলা কবরের গল্পজমিন

১১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification