Isak says 'change' best for everyone after Newcastle trust broken

Alexander Isak believes his departure from Newcastle is "in the best interests of everyone" after breaking his silence on the saga of the Premier League transfer window amid speculation over a move to Liverpool.

The Swedish international, who was the second highest goalscorer in the Premier League last season, has not featured for the Magpies in pre-season or their opening game of the campaign, a 0-0 draw away at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Liverpool have reportedly had a £110 million bid ($149 million) rejected for the 25-year-old, with Newcastle holding out for a British transfer record fee of up to £150 million.

Isak released a statement on Tuesday after deciding not to appear at the Professional Footballers' Association awards event despite being selected in the Premier League 2024/25 team of the year.

"I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors," Isak posted on Instagram.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

According to reports, Isak had been promised an improved contract only for the club to hold off due to pressures of meeting financial sustainability rules.

He has scored 62 goals in 109 appearances since joining from Real Sociedad in 2022, including the winner against Liverpool in the League Cup final earlier this year that ended Newcastle's 70-year wait to win a domestic trophy.

Liverpool have already spent around £300 million in overhauling a squad that romped to the Premier League title last season.

But they have also recouped over £200 million in sales and are still in the market for attacking options after the departures of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez and tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Any deal is unlikely to be done before the two clubs face off in their next Premier League game on Monday at St James' Park.