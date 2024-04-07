Burglars steal car from Newcastle star Isak's home

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been targeted by burglars who stole a car from the Sweden international's home.

Isak's house at Darras Hall in Northumberland was hit by the robbers on Thursday, just 48 hours before he played in Newcastle's 1-0 win at Fulham on Saturday.

Northumbria Police said it received a report of a burglary from a property at around 1005 BST on Thursday.

"The offence is believed to have taken place earlier that day. It was reported that offenders gained entry to the property and took a vehicle from the address," a police spokesperson said.

"The vehicle was later found abandoned in the Dissington area, and the occupants had fled the scene."

It is not known whether Isak or his family were at home at the time of the burglary.

The break-in came three months after Isak's Newcastle team-mate Joelinton had his home burgled.

The Brazilian midfielder was not at his house, which is also in the Darras Hall estate, at the time, but received a security alert on his phone as it happened.

Wealthy Premier League stars have long been prime targets for burglars, with Manchester City winger Jack Grealish's Cheshire home raided in December.

The thieves took jewellery and watches during City's Premier League clash against Everton.

"This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt," Grealish said at the time.