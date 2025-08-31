Football
AFP, London
Sun Aug 31, 2025 08:42 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 09:14 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Jackson hopes to revive Bayern move after Chelsea halt loan deal

Sun Aug 31, 2025 08:42 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 09:14 PM
AFP, London
Sun Aug 31, 2025 08:42 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 09:14 PM
Photo: Facebook

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has stayed in Germany in a bid to revive his aborted loan move to Bayern Munich after the deal was called off at the last minute.

Jackson flew to Munich on Saturday to seal his season-long switch to the Bundesliga champions, only to be told the move had to be aborted due to Chelsea's injury problems.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Blues striker Liam Delap will be sidelined for up to eight weeks after suffering a hamstring problem in Saturday's win over Fulham, while England forward Cole Palmer is also out due to a groin injury.

With Christopher Nkunku having joined AC Milan this week, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca would be left with Joao Pedro as his only fit senior striker if Jackson were allowed to leave.

Speaking after a 3-2 win at Augsburg on Saturday, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed that the deal was off.

"Chelsea informed us that they would like the player back after we agreed yesterday," he said.

"The situation now is that the lad is here in Munich, but we are sending him back."

But Jackson, 24, was angry with Chelsea's late change of plans and opted against leaving Germany on Sunday while his representatives work to resolve the stand-off.

Jackson's agent Diomansy Kamara had insisted on social media that his player was not returning to Chelsea.

"We're not going back. The plane doesn't go backwards: Munich," he said.

And on Sunday, Kamara, speaking at a hotel in Munich, told German newspaper Bild: "We're still hoping it will work.

"If we didn't have hope, we wouldn't still be here anymore!"

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly exploring a move for Sporting Lisbon's Conrad Harder before Monday's transfer deadline, which could open the way for Jackson to join Bayern after all.

Chelsea are reported to prefer selling Jackson on a permanent basis rather than reviving a loan deal.

Earlier on Saturday, a deal had been agreed that would have seen the Senegal striker move for an initial £13 million (15 million euros) loan fee with an option for Bayern to make the deal permanent for £52 million.

Jackson, who has not played for Chelsea this season, had been told that he was not a part of Maresca's plans following the signings of Delap from Ipswich and Joao Pedro from Brighton.

Jackson has endured a turbulent time at Chelsea since joining from Villarreal two years ago, with criticism of his erratic finishing marring his spell in west London.

Related topic:
ChelseaNicolas JacksonBayern MunichPLEPLPremier LeagueEnzo Maresca
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Fernandes misses penalty as Fulham hold Man Utd to 1-1 draw

1w ago

Cunha drops out of Brazil squad after injury with Man Utd

1d ago

Liverpool pass Chelsea test to reclaim Premier League top spot

10m ago

Kane lauds Diaz's 'perfect start' at Bayern

2w ago

Kane and Diaz strike as Bayern beat Stuttgart in German Super Cup

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার ঘোষিত সময়েই নির্বাচন হবে: প্রেস সচিব

আপনারা জানেন, সেপ্টেম্বরের শেষ সপ্তাহে দুর্গাপূজা। দুর্গাপূজা ঘিরে দেশে যেন কোনো ধরনের ষড়যন্ত্র, কেউ যেন অস্থিতিশীল পরিস্থিতি সৃষ্টি করতে না পারে, সে বিষয়ে সকল রাজনৈতিক দলকে সজাগ থাকার এবং সকলের...

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঢাকার ওয়েস্টিন হোটেল থেকে মার্কিন নাগরিকের মরদেহ উদ্ধার 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে