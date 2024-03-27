Brazil fight back to draw six-goal thriller with Spain

Brazil's midfielder #08 Lucas Paqueta (R) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the international friendly football match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 26, 2024. Spain arranged a friendly against Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu under the slogan "One Skin" to help combat racism. Photo: AFP

Brazil snatched a late leveller to share an entertaining and occasionally heated 3-3 friendly draw with Spain on Tuesday.

Lucas Paqueta fired home a stoppage-time penalty to deny La Roja victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, after they had taken a late lead.

Spain captain Rodri scored two heavily debated penalties of his own in a pulsating battle under a closed roof in the Spanish capital.

The Manchester City midfielder opened the scoring from the spot in the 12th minute after electric winger Lamine Yamal tumbled in the box and Dani Olmo extended Spain's lead with a fine individual goal.

A mistake by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon allowed Rodrygo to pull one back before the break and teen sensation Endrick, on as a substitute, fired Brazil level five minutes into the second half.

Rodri dispatched his second spot-kick late on after Dani Carvajal was clipped by Lucas Beraldo but Paqueta had the final say.

The match, arranged to help combat racism after various incidents of abuse aimed at Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Junior in Spain, proved a pulsating battle between two of football's heavyweight nations.

Vinicius captained Brazil for the first time but was largely kept quiet, with his teenage compatriot and future Los Blancos team-mate Endrick continuing to enjoy the limelight, while Yamal shone for Spain.

After an experimental line-up fell to a 1-0 defeat by Colombia on Friday, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente picked a close to full-strength side to face the five-time World Cup winners.

La Roja excelled in the first half, barely allowing Brazil a sniff in Selecao coach Dorival Junior's second match at the helm.

Spain wingers Yamal and Nico Williams were particularly dangerous, stretching the pitch and making Brazil suffer on the flanks.

Yamal won the penalty converted by Rodri for the opening goal, although the Barcelona winger was fortunate it was given after tumbling easily under a challenge from Joao Gomes.

The 16-year-old continues to grow in stature with every match and played in Olmo for the second goal.

RB Leipzig attacker Olmo finished it brilliantly, with some slick footwork to take Beraldo out of the picture before curling past Brazil goalkeeper Bento.

Spain allowed Brazil into the match just before half-time when goalkeeper Unai Simon gave the ball away carelessly to Rodrygo, who lobbed the ball over his head and into the net.

Dorival brought on Endrick, who scored the winner against England on Saturday in another friendly, at half-time, for his first appearance at the home of his future club, Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old starlet did not have to wait long to net his first goal in the Spanish capital, volleying home with the help of a deflection after a corner was headed into his path.

Spain thought they had won the game when Rodri slammed in his second penalty in the final stages after Carvajal hit the deck in a collision with Beraldo, but Brazil refused to throw in the towel.

The visitors earned a penalty of their own deep in stoppage time when Carvajal, having fallen, cynically pulled back Galeno's leg to stop him.

Paqueta, who was earlier lucky to survive without punishment for swinging an arm at Marc Cucurella, sent Simon the wrong way to equalise with virtually the last kick.