Booters face acclimatisation concern in Australia

Two days into Australia, the national football team's booters are still battling to adjust to the chilly temperature in Melbourne, but they expect to acclimate before the match against Australia on Thursday.

Following their arduous 20-hour flight from Dhaka to Melbourne, the charges of Spanish coach Jaiver Cabrera went through a recovery session at the team hotel before conducting their first training session with the ball yesterday at the Yarraville Glory Football Club site in Victoria.

Despite the frigid and windy conditions, the men in red and green focused on technical and tactical areas to tackle the FIFA-ranked 27th side, who faced Ecuador, Argentina, Mexico, and England this year.

"It has overall been quite good preparation on the first day of the training. The weather has been cold compared to Bangladesh's and that's why we are facing a bit of a problem. However, the coach wants us to adjust with the weather quickly, then it will help us play the match against Australia," winger Mohammad Ibrahim said in a video message sent by Bangladesh Football Federation.

Ibrahim added, "Can't deny that they [Australia] are one of best teams in the world, so our job is to spoil their attack as much as possible, and today [Monday] we practiced how to form the defensive blocks against them."

Captain Jamal Bhuiya also revealed that his teammates are struggling with the chilly conditions, but he feels that everyone will be ready for the match against Australia.

"It was great that the entire team had the first practice in Melbourne after only two days. It's cold here, and everyone felt it except me and Tareq, who are used to it," Jamal said.

"I believe everyone would adopt within one or two days as we have to play at 8 pm. Everyone is confident and concentrating hundred percent on the match."