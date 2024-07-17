BFF elections on October 26

An executive committee meeting of the Bangladesh Football Federation on Wednesday has fixed October 26 as the date for its elections.

Chaired by BFF president Kazi Salahuddin, the meeting also ratified a proposal to allow Brothers Union to play in the Bangladesh Premier League in the upcoming season, despite the club's relegation from the top tier of professional football last season.

"We have decided to host the elections on October 26, which is around two to three weeks after completion of our current committee's deadline," Salahuddin said following the meeting.

The current committee's deadline expires after October 3.

"We have decided this date as there is a Women's Cricket World Cup in early October and there will be issues related to hotel and others. If we have to hold the elections in September, we will have to conduct election formalities through August. But August being a month of sorrow, with a few MPs among us, we don't want to do anything such on that month," the BFF boss said, explaining the reasoning behind the delay in holding the quadrennial elections.

When asked whether they risked any sanctions from FIFA over this delay, Salahuddin said they would write to FIFA explaining the delay.

Meanwhile, he didn't comment when asked whether he would run for a fifth term for presidency.

Salahuddin has been at the helm of the country's football body since 2008, winning four terms.