Football
Star Sports Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 08:59 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 09:08 PM

Most Viewed

Football

BFF elections on October 26

Star Sports Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 08:59 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 09:08 PM
BFF boss Kazi Salahuddin (M) during a board meeting on July 17, 2024. Photo: BFF

An executive committee meeting of the Bangladesh Football Federation on Wednesday has fixed October 26 as the date for its elections.

Chaired by BFF president Kazi Salahuddin, the meeting also ratified a proposal to allow Brothers Union to play in the Bangladesh Premier League in the upcoming season, despite the club's relegation from the top tier of professional football last season.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We have decided to host the elections on October 26, which is around two to three weeks after completion of our current committee's deadline," Salahuddin said following the meeting.

The current committee's deadline expires after October 3.

"We have decided this date as there is a Women's Cricket World Cup in early October and there will be issues related to hotel and others. If we have to hold the elections in September, we will have to conduct election formalities through August. But August being a month of sorrow, with a few MPs among us, we don't want to do anything such on that month," the BFF boss said, explaining the reasoning behind the delay in holding the quadrennial elections.

When asked whether they risked any sanctions from FIFA over this delay, Salahuddin said they would write to FIFA explaining the delay.

Meanwhile, he didn't comment when asked whether he would run for a fifth term for presidency.

Salahuddin has been at the helm of the country's football body since 2008, winning four terms.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF)BFF president Kazi Salahuddin
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

FIFA asks BFF to pay Day’s due wages

1y ago

Bangladesh football in Salahuddin era: Falling into oblivion

1y ago

FIFA addressed code of ethics, not financial irregularities, says BFF boss

1y ago

Rakib aims to make his mark with Kings as BPL kicks-off on Friday

1y ago

Current team the finest since 1973: Salahuddin 

1y ago
|কোটা আন্দোলন

ঢাবিতে সংঘর্ষের পর পুলিশের নিয়ন্ত্রণে ক্যাম্পাস, হল ছেড়েছেন শিক্ষার্থীরা

রাত ৯টা পর্যন্ত পাওয়া শেষ তথ্য অনুযায়ী ঢাবি ক্যাম্পাস পুলিশ, বিজিবি, র‌্যাব ও আনসার সদস্যদের নিয়ন্ত্রণে আছে।

১০ মিনিট আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

সারা দেশে আগামীকাল ‘কমপ্লিট শাটডাউন’ বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification