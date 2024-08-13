Salahuddin 'not resigning', will seek fifth term

Incumbent president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), Kazi Salahuddin, vowed yesterday not to resign despite pressure from a football fan group and confirmed he will contest the upcoming BFF elections for the fifth time.

The Bangladesh Football Ultras, a fan group, recently launched a campaign demanding the resignation of Salahuddin, executive member Mahfuza Akter Kiran, and senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, who has already stepped down. This follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina due to massive student-led protests.

On Sunday, some members of the Ultras had gathered at the BFF House, chanting slogans calling for Salahuddin and Kiran's resignation, criticising their organisational performance.

In response to the protest, Salahuddin told The Daily Star: "First of all, what stake do they (BFU) have in football? I have announced the BFF elections will be held on October 26. Who are they to tell me I should not contest? Who gave them the right to threaten and vandalise if I run again?"

"I am not resigning; instead, I will contest the election again because I will not leave football in the face of any threats," Salahuddin continued to defend his stance.

"I am not an ordinary person. I have a long football background, having represented and captained the national team. I am also a freedom fighter and have received national sports awards, the independence award, the liberation award, and the Sheikh Kamal Lifetime Achievement Award during the regimes of Ziaur Rahman, HM Ershad, Khaleda Zia, and the Awami League. I will leave football on my terms, not due to threats."

Salahuddin also alleged that the Ultras are employees of the now-defunct Saif Sporting Club's Tarafder Ruhul Amin, suggesting their demands are motivated by vested interest.

"If they are so popular, they should run in the elections themselves. Why are they so concerned about me? If I were a failure, the councillors would not vote for me. I was first elected BFF president against Awami League organisers," he claimed.

Tarafder, meanwhile, has denied involvement in the protests involving the BFF boss.

"I think he [Salahuddin] has made a baseless claim without analysing anything. I have a clean record to account for and have never hatched any conspiracy against anyone. We were successful organisers but left the sports scene where there was no success.

"I have no idea about this movement. I have no relation with the Ultras; even I don't know about them.

"It is entirely Salahuddin bhai's decision whether to resign or run for election; it is his democratic right," said Tarafder, who withdrew his Saif SC from Bangladesh Premier League two seasons ago.