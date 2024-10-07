BFF election commission unveils schedule

Nomination process kicks off October 9

The election commission of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) today revealed the schedule for the October 26 elections, in which a total of 133 voters will cast their votes to choose a 21-member committee.

The aspiring candidates can collect the nomination papers for three days from October 9 from the BFF secretariat, but they have to pay Tk one lakh for the presidential candidacy, while Tk 75,000 and Tk 50,000 for senior vice-president and vice-presidents, respectively. The executive member aspiring candidates have to pay Tk 25,000 to contest in the much-talked-about BFF polls.

After disbursing the nomination papers, the aspiring candidates will get two days to submit them, on October 14 and 15, before the election commission scrutinises the nomination papers the next day.

BFF’s chief election commissioner Mejbah Uddin [M] speaks on October 07, 2024. Photo: BFF

The election commission will receive objections against the nominations before holding the hearing on those on October 17.

The commission also gave the aspiring candidates the opportunity to withdraw their candidacies on October 19 and 20, as the final list of candidates will be published on October 20, six days before the scheduled elections on October 26.

After BFF's annual general meeting, voting will start at 2 pm and will end at 6 pm.

SCHEDULE

Distribution of nomination: October 9, 10, and 12

Submission of nomination: October 14 and 15

Scrutiny of nomination: October 16

Objection against nomination: October 17

Hearing on objection: October 18

Withdrawal: October 19, 20

Final list of candidates: October 20

Election: October 26