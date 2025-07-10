Sports Multimedia
Star Sports Desk
Thu Jul 10, 2025 05:04 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 05:08 PM

Plenty of promises, but where’s the action?

After back-to-back SAFF Championship victories, the Bangladesh women's football team has now secured a spot in the final round of the AFC Women's Asian Cup. In the wake of such achievements, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has hosted grand receptions and made numerous promises to the players. But how many of those promises have actually been kept?

Why are the girls—who have made history by earning a place on Asia's biggest stage—still having to ask for basic necessities like quality food and a dedicated training ground? Why must they already worry about life and livelihood beyond football? And where is the BFF's long-term plan to help the women's team aim even higher?

This episode of The Daily Star podcast "Pitch Perfect" seeks answers to these pressing questions.
 

Related topic:
Bangladesh women's footballfootballBFF
