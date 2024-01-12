Football
AFP, Madrid
Fri Jan 12, 2024 07:55 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 08:00 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Barcelona lose Raphinha to hamstring injury

AFP, Madrid
Fri Jan 12, 2024 07:55 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 08:00 PM
Raphinha
FC Barcelona's Raphinha. Photo: Reuters

Barcelona winger Raphinha is facing another period on the sidelines after the club revealed he was suffering from a new hamstring injury.

"Tests carried out today have shown that Raphinha has a left hamstring injury," Barcelona said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"He is out and his recovery will determine his availability."

The Brazilian was injured late in the first half of Thursday's Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Osasuna in Riyadh, and had to be replaced in the 42nd minute by Lamine Yamal.

He had injured a right hamstring injury in the league match against Sevilla on September 29.

As a result, the 27-year-old has made just 15 appearances for Barca this season in La Liga and three in the Champions League.

Related topic:
footballBarcelonaRaphinha
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Single annual international break can reduce injuries: Xavi

Barca edge brave Barbastro to reach Copa del Rey last 16

4d ago

De Jong back in Barca squad after two months

We're better than Real Madrid: Raphinha

Brazil tap Raphinha to replace injured Vinicius

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে ভোটার উপস্থিতি কোথাও শূন্য, কোথাও শতভাগ

রোববার সংসদ নির্বাচনে ২৭ কেন্দ্রে কোনো ভোট পড়েনি, ২ কেন্দ্রে শতভাগ ভোট পড়েছে, ৬ কেন্দ্রে ৯৫ শতাংশ ভোট পড়েছে, ৫ কেন্দ্রে ৯৪ শতাংশ মানুষ ভোট দেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নতুন সরকারের সামনে রাজনৈতিক-কূটনৈতিক-অর্থনৈতিক চ্যালেঞ্জ: ওবায়দুল কাদের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification