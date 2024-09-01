Football
Reuters
Sun Sep 1, 2024 10:04 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 10:08 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Barca's 'dominant' form is a statement of team's intent: Raphinha

Reuters
Sun Sep 1, 2024 10:04 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 10:08 AM
Brazil forward Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates with Lamine Yamal after scoring their first goal against Real Valladolid in La Liga match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 31, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

Barcelona forward Raphinha said on Saturday that starting the season with four consecutive wins is a statement the players' needed to make to prove their worth.

After scoring the first hat-trick of his career and delivering two assists to guide Barca to a 7-0 demolition of Real Valladolid, Raphinha said that the result showed that the club has the players it needs to be contenders.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Today's game has shown that there is no need for anyone else to come. We are very happy because of that," Raphinha told Movistar Plus.

"We are in very good shape. The team is working hard. Today's result shows what we are working for. We saw that the coach (Hansi Flick) was in the sideline asking for more (goals) and that's our mentality.

"We are hungry and want to score as many goals as we can. When we are dominant like we have been, the best way to respect our rivals is not taking the foot off the gas."

Raphinha was one of the players who faced criticism during Barca's trophyless last campaign and was heavily rumored to be on the block as the club, which is facing deepening financial issues, desperately needed to reduce the first-team wage bill to meet LaLiga's financial controls.

Barca let Ilkay Gundogan, Clement Lenglet, Vitor Roque and several academy players go, while adding only one player in the close season. Midfielder Dani Olmo arrived from RB Leipzig after being central to Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.

Raphinha has been given a key role by new manager Flick, allowing him to thrive as a versatile offensive weapon in Barca's opening four games.

"I don't know if today's was my best game, but it's certainly among my best. I will try to play even better and as much as I can," the Brazilian said.

"I'm very happy to be able to help the team. I feel good. I knew that this season would be very important for me. I'm looking for my best version to help my team-mates and be more confident."

Barcelona will go to the international break on top of the standings on a perfect 12 points from four games, five ahead of second-placed Villarreal and seven clear of bitter rivals Real Madrid in fourth, both of whom have a game in hand.

Related topic:
BarcelonaLa LigaRaphinha
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Raphinha bags hattrick as Barca trounce Valladolid

18h ago

Lewandowski brace earns Flick first Barcelona win

2w ago

Raphinha header helps 10-man Barca to nervy Valencia win

1y ago

Need to help 'extraordinary talent' Mbappe adapt: Ancelotti

2w ago

Olmo strike earns Barcelona comeback win at Rayo Vallecano

4d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সব সরকারি কর্মচারীকে সম্পদ বিবরণী জমা দেওয়ার নির্দেশ

জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রণালয় আজ এ সংক্রান্ত একটি সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করেছে।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

চিকিৎসকদের ওপর হামলার ফুটেজ দেখে জড়িতদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা: স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification