Football
Reuters
Sat Jan 6, 2024 07:22 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 07:29 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Barca's Cancelo sidelined with knee injury

Reuters
Sat Jan 6, 2024 07:22 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 07:29 AM
FC Barcelona's Joao Cancelo during the warm up before the LaLiga match against Almeria on December 20, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo will be out for a period of time due to a knee injury he sustained during their win against Las Palmas in LaLiga, the club said on Friday.

The 29-year-old started in the 2-1 victory over Las Palmas on Thursday but had to leave the pitch after 11 minutes.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Tests carried out on Friday show that first team player Joao Cancelo has a strained medial collateral ligament in his left knee," the club said.

"He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

Barca are third in the standings on 41 points, seven behind second-placed Girona and leaders Real Madrid.

Related topic:
BarcelonaJoao Cancelo
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Xavi critical of Barca spokesman's post attacking Vinicius

Shakhtar stun Barcelona

Single annual international break can reduce injuries: Xavi

Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him

Xavi's credit dropping as Barca slump at Shakhtar

গাজীপুরের টঙ্গীতে ইন্টারনেট সেবাদাতা প্রতিষ্ঠানের ৩ কর্মীকে বিবস্ত্র করে নির্যাতন করেছেন স্বেচ্ছাসেবক লীগের এক নেতার ছেলে।
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

গাজীপুরে ২ ভোট কেন্দ্রে আগুন

খবর পেয়ে পুলিশ ঘটনাস্থলে পরিদর্শন করেছে।

এইমাত্র
|রাজনীতি

পুলিশের ধারণা ‘নাশকতা’, আইনমন্ত্রী বললেন ‘অগ্নিসন্ত্রাসীদের খুঁজে বের করা হবে’

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification