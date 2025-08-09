Barca’s Yamal, Lewandowski fined for doping test violations; Flick suspended

As per reports, Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski have been fined, while coach Hansi Flick has been handed a one-match suspension for their conduct during and after the Champions League semifinal second leg against Inter Milan in May.

The rulings, issued by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB), impose €5,000 fines on both Lewandowski and Yamal for "failing to follow the instructions of the Doping Control Officer" and "not reporting immediately to the Doping Control Station" after the match, as required under UEFA's anti-doping regulations.

Flick was punished for "violating the general principles of conduct" and "breaching the basic rules of decent conduct," receiving both the ban and a €20,000 fine. His assistant coach, Marcus Sorg, was handed the same penalty.

Barcelona, as a club, was also fined for fan misconduct in the away section. UEFA issued a €5,250 penalty for objects thrown from the stands and an additional €2,500 for the lighting of fireworks.

The match against Inter ended in a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat after extra time, eliminating Barcelona from the competition.

All sanctions take immediate effect and will impact Barcelona's next European fixture, with Flick and Sorg barred from being on the bench.