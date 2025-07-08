Football
AFP, Barcelona
Tue Jul 8, 2025 12:59 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 8, 2025 01:00 AM

Szczesny renewal leaves Ter Stegen in limbo

AFP, Barcelona
FC Barcelona goalkeepers Wojciech Szczesny and [R] Ter Stegen. Photo: Reuters

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has renewed his contract until 2027, the La Liga champions said on Monday.

"The Polish goalkeeper staying is recognition and a prize for his great season between the sticks for Barca, after an unexpected arrival in a strange context," wrote the Catalan club in a statement.

Szczesny had retired from football when Barcelona signed him in October to replace injured stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was ruled out for most of the season with a ruptured patella tendon.

The 35-year-old impressed as Barcelona won La Liga and the Copa del Rey, with Ter Stegen only returning to the squad in the final weeks of the season.

Szczesny's decision to stay and Barca signing goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol earlier in the summer casts doubt over Ter Stegen's future at the club.

The German international, 33, commands a high salary at Barcelona and Spanish media report the financially-struggling club would like to make savings in that regard.

Barca signed Garcia from Espanyol for 26.34 million euros ($31 million) on a six-year deal in June, and also still have another goalkeeper in Inaki Pena on the books.

SzczesnyMarc-Andre ter StegenBarcelonaFC Barcelona
