Football
AFP, Barcelona
Tue Aug 27, 2024 05:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 05:39 PM

Barca finally register Olmo ahead of Rayo Liga clash

Tue Aug 27, 2024 05:32 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 05:39 PM
Photo: X

Barcelona were finally able to register new signing Dani Olmo with La Liga on Tuesday and he is expected to make his debut later on against Rayo Vallecano.

The Spanish midfielder missed the club's first two La Liga matches after joining from RB Leipzig as the Catalan giants struggled to meet the Spanish top flight's strict financial rules for player registrations.

However, after allowing Ilkay Gundogan to return to Manchester City and loaning Clement Lenglet to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona were able to name Olmo in their squad for the clash at Rayo later Tuesday.

Spanish media reported that defender Andreas Christensen's long-term injury absence with an Achilles tendon issue also allowed Barcelona more financial leeway with La Liga.

Olmo starred for Spain as they won Euro 2024 in Germany this summer before completing a 60 million euro ($67 million) move to Barcelona.

Related topic:
BarcelonaLaLigaDani OlmoBarcelona VS Rayo VallecanoIlkay Gundoganclement lenglet
