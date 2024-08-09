Football
Reuters
Fri Aug 9, 2024 05:48 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 05:52 PM

Football

Olmo announces departure from Leipzig

Reuters
Fri Aug 9, 2024 05:48 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 05:52 PM
Photo: Reuters

RB Leipzig's Spain international Dani Olmo is leaving after more than four years at the Bundesliga club, the midfielder said on Friday, and is now expected to join Barcelona.

Olmo, 26, signed for Leipzig in 2020, extending his contract until 2027 last year. He has played 148 times for the team in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and winning two German Cups.

"A young club, a young player ... We grew up, won our first trophies and made history together," Olmo said on social media.

"Two Cups and the Super Cup are just some of the many unforgettable moments that'll always stay with me. Thank you RB Leipzig, you'll forever be in my heart."

The versatile Olmo was a vital part of his country's Euro 2024 triumph and one of six Spain players in UEFA's team of the tournament.

According to media reports, Olmo is expected to sign for Barca, returning to the club where he spent seven years in the youth academy before joining Dinamo Zagreb aged 16.

