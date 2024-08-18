Football
Reuters
Sun Aug 18, 2024 02:30 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 02:30 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Flick hopeful Gundogan will stay in Barcelona

Reuters
Sun Aug 18, 2024 02:30 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 02:30 PM
Photo: Reuters

New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said he expects Ilkay Gundogan to stay this season after reports linked the midfielder with a move away from the LaLiga club.

The 33-year-old Germany international is in the final year of his Barcelona contract, having joined from Manchester City in 2023.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Gundogan is one of the top earners at the club, and Spanish media reports suggested he might leave after the signing of midfielder Dani Olmo.

Gundogan missed Barcelona's opening league match, a 2-1 win at Valencia on Saturday due to a minor injury. "(Gundogan) hurt his eyebrow on Monday and that's why he's staying at home," Flick told reporters after the game.

"I appreciate what kind of player he is and what he is like as a person. I've talked to him a lot, but it's something between me and him, we have a good relationship. I know him well. I have the feeling that he will stay."

Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao next in LaLiga on Saturday.

Related topic:
Hansi FlickBarceloaIlkay Gundogan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Barca find pride despite another Champions League collapse

4m ago

Xavi plays down possibility of Barcelona stay

5m ago

City announce signing of Kovacic

1y ago

Gundogan masterclass takes City closer to title

1y ago

Nagelsmann set to become Germany coach: report

11m ago
এস আলম গ্রুপ
|ব্যাংক

জনতা ব্যাংকের চট্টগ্রাম কর্পোরেট শাখার সব টাকা এস আলমের পকেটে

জনতার সাধারণ বীমা ভবন চট্টগ্রাম কর্পোরেট শাখা থেকে এস আলম গ্রুপকে আট হাজার ২১৬ কোটি টাকা ঋণ দেওয়া হয়েছে।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রংপুরে শিক্ষার্থী তাহির হত্যায় শেখ হাসিনা-কাদেরসহ ৪০ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

২০ মিনিট আগে
push notification