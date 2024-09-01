Football
AFP, Barcelona
Sun Sep 1, 2024 12:04 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 12:12 AM

Raphinha bags hattrick as Barca trounce Valladolid

Barcelona's Brazilian forward Raphinha celebrates scoring his team's first goal during their LaLiga match against Real Valladolid at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on August 31, 2024. Photo: AFP

Brazil winger Raphinha scored a hattrick as Barcelona thrashed Real Valladolid 7-0 on Saturday to make it four wins from four in La Liga under new coach Hansi Flick.

While bitter rivals Real Madrid have stumbled early following the much-trumpeted arrival of Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona are off to a flying start despite their continued financial difficulties.

Raphinha opened the scoring at the Olympic Stadium on 20 minutes as he chested down a pass from Pau Cubarsi and flicked elegantly into the far corner with the outside of his left boot.

Robert Lewandowski soon doubled the lead when he latched onto a ball through from Lamine Yamal and squeezed a shot past Valladolid goalkeeper Karl Hein, on loan from Arsenal.

Jules Kounde made it three before half-time when a corner dropped to the France defender inside the area and he stabbed into the top corner while off-balance.

Raphinha had a simple tap-in from close range just past the hour, with Lewandowski and Yamal involved before the ball broke kindly for the Brazilian.

He completed his treble on 72 minutes following a brilliant burst forward from Yamal, who then slid through a delightful pass for Raphinha to stroke home.

Dani Olmo, who got the winner midweek at Rayo Vallecano, on his debut, struck with his final touch as he danced past a series of defenders and rolled in Barcelona's sixth.

Raphinha rounded off a glittering performance with the assist for Ferran Torres as Barcelona hit a seventh, fizzing in a cross from the left for the substitute to steer home in clinical fashion.

