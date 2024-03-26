Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to meet in Asia Cup

Football
Star Sports Report
Tue Mar 26, 2024 07:09 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 07:14 PM

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were pitted in the same group as the groupings and fixtures of the Women's T20I Asia Cup was announced by the Asian Cricket Council on Tuesday.

The tournament will take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from July 19 to 28. This edition of the tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022.

Joining the cricketing powerhouses of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be the semifinalists of the Women's Premier Cup 2024 - UAE, Malaysia, Nepal, and Thailand.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in Group B alongside Malaysia and Thailand while Group A features India, Pakistan, UAE and Nepal.

India are the defending champions of the event and they have won it a record seven times. Bangladesh, on the other hand, won the title once, beating India in the final of the 2018 edition.

Groups:

A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Nepal

B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand

Bangladesh's matches:

Vs Sri Lanka on July 20

Vs Thailand on July 22

Vs Malaysia on July 24

