Abahani coach Cruciani wants Jamal to sign for Sky Blues

Abahani are mulling roping in Bangladesh national team captain Jamal Bhuiya after Argentine coach Andres Cruciani convinced the team management that they would need a local midfielder like Jamal, who currently plays for Argentina's third-division outfit Sol de Mayo.

"The coach wanted Jamal Bhuiyan and he also talked to him," Abahani manager Nazrul Islam told The Daily Star today.

"But I haven't talked to Jamal yet. The club is also thinking of meeting the coach's demand. I can tell you about Jamal after our next [Bangladesh Premier League] BPL match," Nazrul added.

Abahani are scheduled to take on Mohammedan SC in their ninth-round match of BPL on Friday in Mymensingh.

Cruciani had earlier worked with Jamal in the 2021-22 season when he was in charge of the now-defunct Saif SC and the Argentine had a good rapport with the 33-year-old midfielder, who can play in both defensive and attacking midfield positions.

In response to queries regarding the issue, Jamal said: "I haven't signed anything yet and haven't been in Bangladesh for a long time. Let's see what's gonna happen."

Jamal, who last season signed for Sol de Mayo on a one-and-half-year contract running till next October, played six matches for the Argentine club so far. He is supposed to return home after featuring for Bangladesh against Palestine in the away match of the World Cup Qualifiers on March 21 in Kuwait. Then Bangladesh play the home match against Palestine on March 27.