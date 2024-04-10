Embracing Eid alone: Jamal’s journey far from family

Jamal Bhuiyan at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait, which hosted the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifers between Bangladesh and Palestine on March 22, 2024. [R] Jamal Bhuiyan shares a photo of his younger self on April 10, 2024, on the ocassion of his 34th birthday. Photo: Facebook

Having been born and raised in Copenhagen to a Muslim family, Bangladesh national football team captain Jamal Bhuiyan did not have the experience of attending mass religious festivals like Eid, but the 34-year-old midfielder has experienced a distinct shift in celebrating Eid since the Bangladesh phase of his career began in 2013.

In Denmark, much like it is in Bangladesh, Jamal's Eid traditions involved prayers, visiting friends and family, and sharing dinner. However, the contrast lies in the ambiance in the capital during Eid.

"In Denmark. We offer prayer and visit some five to six houses of friends and family to hang out there and then have dinner together, which is similar to Bangladesh. Only difference between Copenhagen and Dhaka is that the capital of Bangladesh remains vacant but the capital of Denmark is full with people during the Eid day," Jamal told The Daily Star on Monday, after training for Abahani in Dhanmondi.

"I really feel amazed to see the activities of the country's people from lower level to higher level as they work really hard throughout the year to make their religious festival successful. I really enjoy the business of the people prior to the Eid because everyone rushes to earn some bucks and buy something for their near and dear ones. Maximum people of Dhaka city work hard to see the smiles on the faces of their villagers, especially the family members," said Jamal.

Even during the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru last year, Jamal found himself celebrating Eid away from home. This year, he anticipates a similar scenario, offering Eid prayers alone in Dhaka due to his family being in Denmark.

"Last year, I also celebrated Eid-ul-Adha outside of Bangladesh in Bengaluru during the SAFF Championship. I believe Eid will be the same this year. As because I live here alone while the rest of my family members have been in Denmark, so there is no way for me but to celebrate Eid alone," said Jamal, adding that he tries to enjoy the festivities with his friends in the evening and also visits their homes.

"During the Covid period, I was only able to celebrate Eid with my family once, and I have since celebrated Eid without them. And, while it is inconvenient for me, it is my personal choice owing to my career obligations. I also missed many of my childhood friends' weddings since I was unable to go due to football. Now, I'm used to missing all of these things," the Abahani midfielder remarked in one breath.

Jamal further said that taking part in football events help him tackle boredom.

"To be honest, I always enjoy the training because I can pass time easily but when I stay outside the training, then it is tough for me to pass the time which goes slowly," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Jamal's wife, understanding the demands of his profession, accepts their separation during Eid but expresses her longing for his presence during the festivities. Jamal, in turn, hopes to make up for the lost time after he hang up his boots.

"I hear my wife say nearly the same thing: everyone is celebrating Eid with their husbands, but you are away from me. Of course, I feel sad, but she understands that I was in Bangladesh for football. I cannot fly to Denmark on the basis of a three-day holiday. I always promise to take her on outings on my return to Denmark," said Jamal.

Since his birthday is on April 10, Jamal had been preparing to celebrate it alongside Eid, which ultimately is taking place a day later in Bangladesh.

"I will offer Eid prayer in Uttara and then visit grandmother-in-law in Keraniganj and celebrate Eid with the members of wife's family there before returning home." he had said.