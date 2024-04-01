Bangladesh four down at lunch

Bangladesh lost three wickets for nine runs in the second hour of the morning session and went into lunch four down for 115, trailing Sri Lanka by 416 runs on Day 3 of the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Zakir Hasan was the first to depart, getting undone by a lethal in-coming delivery from Vishwa Fernando, which rattled his stumps. Zakir had made 54 with the help of eight fours and his dismissal ended a 49-run stand with Taijul Islam.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto then gifted his wicket to left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, chipping an innocuous-looking delivery straight into the hands of Dimuth Karunatratne, departing for one.

Night-watchman Taijul was the next to depart for 22, also falling victim to Fernando, with the ball taking an inside edge off the bat and then crashing into the stumps, leaving Bangladesh four down for 105.

Bangladesh's two most experienced batters Shakib Al Hasan and Mominul Haque, batting on six and two respectively, will have to try and repair damage after play resumes.

The Sri Lankan bowlers were on the money from the start of the day's play, constantly testing the Bangladesh batters and after a barren 60 minutes they reaped the rewards of their perseverance in the second hour.

Zakir completes fifty, Bangladesh survive first hour

Bangladesh's overnight pair of Zakir Hasan and Taijul Islam survived the opening hour of play on Day 3 of the second Test in Chattogram today, surviving a few close calls, with the former completing his fourth half-century in Tests.

Zakir completed his fifty with a boundary off Vishwa Fernando, and is batting on 53 with Taijul keeping him company at the other end on nine. After 31 overs, Bangladesh are 90-1 in their first innings, trailing Sri Lanka by 441 runs.

Zakir nearly got caught off Lahiru Kumara on 39, when he edged the ball to the slip cordon and Kamindu Mendis at second slip dived to take the catch. The on-field umpires sent the decision upstairs to check the legitimacy of the catch and the replays showed that the ball had bounced right before it went into Kamindu's palms.

Kumara also induced an outside edge off Taijul but the ball didn't carry to Dimuth Karunaratne at first slip.

Sri Lanka also took a review against Zakir a few overs later for caught behind against Fernando but the TV replays showed daylight between the bat and ball.

The hosts resumed the day's play on 55-1, with Zakir and Taijul unbeaten on 28 and 0 respectively, trailing Sri Lanka by another 476 runs.