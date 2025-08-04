Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Mon Aug 4, 2025 04:06 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 04:19 AM

Woakes prepared to bat through shoulder injury if England need him on Day 5

England's Chris Woakes (L) walks off the pitch injured holding his shoulder on the first day of the fifth Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on July 31, 2025. Photo: AFP

Chris Woakes is prepared to bat through a shoulder injury if England need him to seal a series win over India, according to former captain Joe Root.

The all-rounder suffered a shoulder injury while diving to save a boundary on Day 1 of the fifth Test and was subsequently ruled out of further action. However, with England needing 35 runs and only four wickets in hand heading into the final day, Woakes has signalled his willingness to step up if required.

The 35-year-old was seen in the England dressing room on Sunday wearing his whites, albeit with his left arm still in a sling.

With England set to resume the final day on Monday needing just 35 runs to complete a 3-1 series victory, Woakes' readiness to bat, if necessary, has become a talking point following a late collapse on Sunday.

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special on Sunday, Root said: "I assume so. He is desperate to do what it takes."

"There's a lot of things that have to happen before that," Root added, acknowledging the team's hope that it doesn't come to needing Woakes at the crease.

England had appeared well in control of their record chase of 374, reaching 301 for three after a commanding 195-run stand between Root (105) and Harry Brook (111)

However, momentum shifted quickly as Brook miscued to cover, Jacob Bethell was bowled, and Root edged behind with 37 runs still required for victory. The flurry of wickets gave India a renewed sense of hope before bad light and subsequent rain brought an early close to Day 4.

The sudden collapse raised the possibility that Woakes, despite his injury, might yet be needed to bat on the final day.

"He's all in, like the rest of us," Root said. "It's been that kind of series where guys have had to put bodies on the line."

"Hopefully it doesn't come to that, but he had some throw-downs in here at one point so he's ready if needed," he continued.

"It shows the character and the person that he is—that he's prepared to put his body on the line like that for England. Hopefully he doesn't have to, but if he does, it'll be to get us across the line and win an incredible series."

