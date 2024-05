Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in the fifth and final match of the five-match T20I series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

T Sports and GTV

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

5th T20I

Live from 10:00 am

Star Sports 1

IPL

Chennai vs Rajasthan

Live from 4:00 pm

Bengaluru vs Delhi

Live from 8:00 pm

Star Sports Select HD1

English Premier League

Manchester Utd vs Arsenal

Live from 9:30 pm