Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Fri May 10, 2024 06:23 PM
Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 06:25 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

A minute’s silence observed for Asim Jawad before Bangladesh-Zimbabwe T20I

Star Sports Report 
Fri May 10, 2024 06:23 PM Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 06:25 PM
Photo: Facebook

A minute's silence was observed before the fourth T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday as a mark of respect for the tragic demise of Bangladesh Air Force Squadron Leader Asim Jawad in an air crash in Chattogram yesterday.

Jawad died after a YAK130 trainer fighter jet of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram's Patenga yesterday morning. The 32-year-old died at the Navy hospital at BNS Patenga after he was taken there in critical condition, said a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The plane crashed into the Karnaphuli around 10:25am when it was returning to the base post-training.

The two pilots -- Wing Commander Sohan Hasan Khan and Asim Jawad -- ejected from the plane and landed in the river with emergency parachutes. They were later rescued by members of the air force, navy, and local fishermen, added the release.

The pilots were able to take the aircraft from the densely populated area near the airport to the sparsely populated area with great courage and skill to avoid major damage after it caught fire, said the ISPR.

Rescue operation was underway to recover the crashed aircraft.

The BAF has formed a high-level committee to investigate the cause of the accident.

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwesquadron leader Asim Jawad died
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Williams bemused by 'extremely weird' finish

1y ago

Won’t do a lot of experiments in Zimbabwe series: Shanto

1w ago
Fitness, performance worries put T20 WC squad in limbo

Fitness, performance worries put T20 WC squad in limbo

5d ago
liton das performance analysis

Liton in full-swing self-destructive mode

2d ago

We get less credit when we win against small teams: Taskin 

22h ago
গরম কমলে ‘বড়’ আন্দোলনে নামবে নাগরিক ঐক্য
|রাজনীতি

গরম কমলে ‘বড়’ আন্দোলনে নামবে নাগরিক ঐক্য

‘আমি বলছি, পাঁচ বছর বাদ দেন। তিন মাস বিদেশ থেকে প্রয়োজনীয় জিনিস আমদানি করার টাকা নেই সরকারের কাছে। তিন মাসের পরে থাকবে কী দিয়ে?’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মানিকগঞ্জে আসিম জাওয়াদের জানাজায় হাজারো মানুষ, দাফন সম্পন্ন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X