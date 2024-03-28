‘We should win’: Shakib before joining Tigers ahead of second SL Test

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said that he believes the Tigers have the capability to do well and even win their upcoming Test against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, suffered a 328-run hammering at the hands of the Lankans in the first of the two-Test series in Sylhet. The Tigers now gear up to face the same opposition in the second Test in Chattogram, starting from March 30.

Shakib, who had been suffering from an eye problem and initially opted out of the Sri Lanka series, expressed his desire to get back in the red-ball format and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) did not hesitate to add him to the squad for the Chattogram Test.

"I always hope that we win. We have always struggled in Tests, so it will be tough. But I believe that we should be doing well against Sri Lanka and that we should be winning Tests against them," Shakib told the media following a commercial engagement in Dhaka today. He then departed for Chattogram to join the Test squad.

Shakib will be returning to the longer format of cricket after a while. He last played a Test against Ireland in Mirpur in April last year and has not played any longer-version domestic cricket afterward.

"I don't have any personal goals [for the second Test against Sri Lanka]. I don't think I ever bothered about personal goals and achievements for as long as I have been playing cricket. I always thought about how I could contribute to my team. It is a great honour to perform and represent your country. So, obviously, I am happy and proud to be returning to Test cricket," Shakib added.

Shakib has been in decent form lately. He performed well for Sheikh Jamal with the ball in hand in his first two Dhaka Premier League (DPL) matches recently before coming up with a match-winning performance against Gazi Group in BKSP-3 yesterday. Shakib scored a 65-ball 53 and returned impressive figures of two for 14 in nine overs to help Sheikh Jamal to a 39-run win.

