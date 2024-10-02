‘We need to improve what’s underneath’

India's Ravindra Jadeja (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (L) during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Test temperament is often a cause for debate when looking at some of the batters' approach in the longest format. Liton Das came under fire in the recent Sri Lanka series for charging a fast bowler when the team was already in trouble. This time too in Kanpur, barring one or two innings, the level of Test temperament needed to survive in international cricket was missing from the Tigers.

Four of Bangladesh's top six are solely Test-oriented. Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam are only playing red-ball cricket, while Mominul Haque is considered a Test specialist. Late in his career, Mushfiqur Rahim too will be keen to focus on Tests rather than ODIs.

The rest, especially ones like Shakib Al Hasan or Liton, are white-ball stars who have made their presence felt. Liton was punching the deliveries with ease in Bangladesh's first innings in Kanpur. Then two slips were taken off, limiting his scoring opportunities at mid-off and mid-wicket, both fielders positioned close to make their presence felt. Test matches may not have scoreboard pressure, but the pressure of the actual scenario -- of not finding a different avenue to score -- led Liton to charge down the wicket, trying to clear mid-off, only to be caught brilliantly by India captain Rohit Sharma.

The faith to maintain focus on defence, and the ability to grind it out, were tools that were lacking. Liton, in that sense, applied his T20 know-how to try to apply pressure, but departed at an ill-opportune moment.

India can afford to unleash the likes of Rishabh Pant on any bowling attack and unsettle them, but it is the assuredness provided by players like Shubman Gill or Virat Kohli, along with a host of other names, that allows the current best team in the world to be tactically flexible to match scenarios.

Shadman's 50 or Mominul's hundred in the Kanpur Test show more can be done with shot selection, but asking players to contribute in all formats can be a deterrent to developing the right players.

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha pointed out that Bangladesh are improving as a side, but to improve further, a deeper pool of Test players will be required.

"Only this group shouldn't improve. This is the top. We need to improve what's underneath. We cannot expect to perform if we don't have a foundation or system in place," Hathurusingha said at yesterday's press conference, regarding how to improve and compete against a quality team like India's.

Test cricket may be changing, with batting styles from other formats sometimes blurring the lines between formats, but the essence of it remains distinct. Whether attacking or defending, there must be assuredness in shot selection.

"Not that we haven't improved. We have improved lately, and we are competing with other teams. India have completely gone to another level. It is not just their first eleven, but there's competition for places. Their system, including their facilities, has improved out of sight. That's what we are learning," he said about the overall development of the game.

There are many waiting in the wings, for instance, Shahadat Hossain Dipu or Mahmudul Hasan Joy. The remuneration has improved in Test cricket, leading more players to choose Tests over other formats. However, to build the required pool, groundwork is needed, starting from school cricket to domestic tournaments.

So, the next time the argument is made about why Test cricketers are not getting exposure in franchise Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), it should also be noted that varying styles can hinder technique and temperament.