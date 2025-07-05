India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh deferred to September 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday confirmed that India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for next month, has been postponed to September 2026.

The announcement puts an end to recent speculation surrounding the fate of the series.

India were initially set to arrive in Dhaka on August 13 to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the hosts. The matches were scheduled to be held between August 17 and 31 across venues in Dhaka and Chattogram, as part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP).

Recent reports had suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was "wary" of the security situation in Bangladesh, raising concerns that the series could be postponed.

In a press release, the BCB stated:

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026."

The statement further clarified the reasoning behind the decision:

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.

"The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course."