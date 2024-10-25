‘Keep faith on proven performers’

Players of the Bangladesh women's team were upbeat yesterday on their rest day, riding the high of their tremendous 3-1 win over five-time champions India in their final group-stage match of SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal on Wednesday.

In that match, the team rose above the debate surrounding head coach Peter Butler's apparent dislike towards senior players and routed India to finish as Group A champions and will now face Group B runners-up Bhutan in the semifinal on Sunday.

Just a day before the crucial match against India, midfielder Monika Chakma dropped a bombshell, openly telling the media that coach Butler did not like the senior players and preferred fielding inexperienced juniors instead.

After the criticism, the English coach decked up the playing eleven against India with senior players who had helped the side clinch its maiden SAFF Women's Championship title two years ago and the players responded with a brilliant showing.

Following the win, captain Sabina Khatun revealed that former head coach Golam Rabbani Choton, who had coached the side in their SAFF Women's Championship winning campaign in 2022, still has a positive influence on them while talking to the media at the team hotel in Nepal.

"I always try to talk to Choton sir before every match. We have had a good relationship for the last 14 years. I think he knows me better than I do. He knows every player," Sabina told the reporters yesterday.

"Sir told me that we would play the semifinals whether we win, draw or loose [against India]. But we all have to perform well because we have a good opportunity to play the final. I just forwarded the message to all the players without mentioning his name because of the ongoing debate and I think every player did their job correctly," she added.

Choton, who parted ways with the team some 14 months ago, is currently in Dhaka and he corroborated what Sabina said.

"I usually try to avoid them because I am not with them anymore. However, I am forced to pick up their calls sometimes after their repeated calls. I advised Sabina to perform well collectively."

Choton also urged the management to keep faith on the seniors as they are proven performers.

"The management should keep faith on the senior players because they proved that they are performers two years ago and also proved it against India on Wednesday.

"I think this disparity among the players is the result of how the team is being handled. Instead of blaming the players for poor performances, the management should focus on improving individuals and the girls have to perform as a team like they have done in the past," said Choton.

Although Bhutan thrashed Maldives 13-0 in their final group-stage match and are undefeated till now, Sabina is confident of doing well and reaching the final.

"In the semifinal, we will try to perform like we did against India. We want to perform well irrespective the outcome of the match," said the 30-year-old captain.