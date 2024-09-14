Hathurusingha returns to Dhaka tonight

Bangladesh cricket team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is set to arrive in Dhaka tonight at 11:30 PM ahead of the team's upcoming tour of India.

Hathurusingha, who left the country for Australia on September 5, a day after the Tigers returned home from Pakistan, didn't feature in their week-long training session held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

However, the Sri Lankan's stay in Dhaka will be a short one as the Bangladesh contingent is scheduled to leave for India at 1:15 PM on Sunday to feature in the two-match Test series. The series will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

Earlier on Thursday, pace bowling coach Andre Adams, who also took a short break after the Pakistan series arrived in the country and also conducted a training session with the pacers in Mirpur yesterday.

"All of the coaching staff apart from Hathurusingha are already in Dhaka. We have no practice scheduled tomorrow [today]. However, the players can do individual practice sessions," cricket operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees told The Daily Star yesterday.

"Everyone has already received their visas. The team is leaving for India on Sunday," he added.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has arranged a winning bonus handing over ceremony for the team for their recent series win over Pakistan at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel today at 4:00 pm.

Adviser for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Asif Mahmud will be the chief guest at the event.