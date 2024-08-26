Bangladesh suffered one of their biggest disappointments in the red-ball format in Pakistan's Multan back in 2003.

A 10-wicket win by the Tigers in Rawalpindi yesterday might go a long way to erasing the disappointments of that Test defeat.

Habibul Bashar and Alok Kapali, members of the Bangladesh team that lost the Multan Test against Pakistan in 2003 have their say on Tigers' Rawalpindi triumph.

Habibul Bashar: "I've been asked a lot whether I've been able to forget the sorrow of the Multan Test. To that, I say no. That was a special Test. We were in the first three years of our Test status. But I am proud of this victory. Our team beat Pakistan by dominating them. We've won a thrilling Test. Nothing drastic happened with the pitch, apart from the Shaheen [Shah Afridi] dismissal. We must be proud of the bowling on the fifth day."

Alok Kapali: "Inzamam [Ul Haq] was extraordinary and a few umpiring decisions did not go our way. It was bad luck overall. It bothered us for quite a while. Everything could've been different if we won. I think this win could be the start of a new dawn for Bangladesh in Tests because winning away from home, especially against Pakistan in Pakistan is a big thing. We don't play well consistently in Tests; it can be a start."

