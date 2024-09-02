Miraz put Pakistan on the backfoot with his shot-making: Liton

Bangladesh batter Liton Das played down the significance of his fourth Test century as Bangladesh showed plenty of fight on the third day of their Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Das strode to the crease with his side precariously placed at 26/5, and lost Shakib Al Hasan next over, but combined well with Mehedi Hasan Miraz (78) and Hasan Mahmud (13*) to leave the second Test evenly poised heading into the penultimate day on Monday.

Battling leg cramps during his innings, Das hit 13 fours and four sixes to compile a handy score of 138 and help his side stay in contention for victory in the crucial ICC World Test Championship contest.

Das paid credit to the contributions made by Miraz and Mahmud at the conclusion of play and said his innings was just behind his career-best hand of 141 against Sri Lanka in 2022.

"I scored 141 vs Sri Lanka, it was the same situation. This is a good total. I am lucky to get the opportunity and I am happy," Litton said.

"We did not plan for very long. When I started with Shakib, he got out early. When Miraz came in, the only thing that we discussed was how to break their momentum. Credit goes to Miraz. I was injured after I got hit by the ball. Miraz put Pakistan on the backfoot with his shot-making."

Most Test centuries - Bangladesh

PLAYER TEST CENTURIES

Mominul Haque 12

Mushfiqur Rahim 11

Tamim Iqbal 10

Mohammad Ashraful 6

Najmal Hossain Shanto 5

Mahmudullah 5

Shakib Al Hasan 5

Liton Das 4

Two wickets to Mahmud prior to stumps on the third day left Pakistan at 9/2 overnight and in dire need of a big partnership to try and put together a big lead heading into the final day's play.

Das knows just how important the first hour will be on Monday as Bangladesh attempt to make further inroads on Pakistan's batting line-up.

"It is all about bowling in the right line and length with the new ball. The first 20 overs on Monday morning with the second new ball will be crucial. If we succeed in bowling on a good line and length we will be in a position to restrict Pakistan to a low total," Das said.