Warner overtakes Waugh as Australia’s 2nd highest scorer

Australia's David Warner attends a training session ahead of the three-match Test series against Pakistan at Perth Stadium in Perth on December 11, 2023. Photo: AFP

Australia opener David Warner became the country's second-highest run-scorer across three formats with his 38-run knock in the first innings of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today.

The left-hander now has 18,515 runs in international cricket in 460 innings at an average of 42.56.

Warner needed 20 runs to surpass Steve Waugh's tally of 18496 runs when he went to the middle to open the innings.

The opener, who was dropped by Abdullah Shafique on two, reached the milestone in the 16th over with a boundary off Hasan Ali.

However, he couldn't carry on much longer, getting caught off Agha Salman.

Warner, however, is still a fair bit behind Ricky Ponting, who is topping the chart with 27,368 runs in 667 innings.