Two tons, one fifer in NCL

Khulna Division off-spinner Mahedi Hasan claimed 5-62 to help his side bowl out Dhaka Metro for 210 in their first innings on day two at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Khulna, with a 166-run first-innings lead, enforced follow-on on Dhaka Metro, who scored 12 for no loss at stumps.

Earlier, resuming on 358 for six, Khulna could add only 18 runs to their overnight score.

In Bogura's Shahid Chandu Stadium, Sylhet Division, who resumed at 24 for no loss, were bundled out for 189, taking a narrow 31-run lead in their first innings against Rangpur Division.

Rangpur later witnessed a battling collapse in their second innings as Sylhet's Tofael Islam took three wickets to reduce them to 66-5 at stumps.

At the Cox's Bazar's Academy Ground, Sazzadul Hoque struck 139 off 185 balls -- his maiden first-class ton -- while Parvez Hossain Emon missed out on his hundred by just five runs as Chattogram Division made 371 runs in their first innings against Dhaka Division after resuming on 107-1.

Dhaka finished the day at 22-0, still trailing Chattogram by 349 runs.

The other game in Cox's Bazar between Barishal Division and Rajshahi Division got underway on day two after play was not possible on opening day due to wet outfield.

Iftakhar Hossain Ifti struck his maiden first-class ton – a 205-ball 116 – but his Barishal side could only make 205 in the first innings. Rajshahi, playing just one delivery, didn't open their score at stumps.