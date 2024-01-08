‘I enjoy playing overseas more’

Probably one of the most underrated cricketers in the current Bangladesh squad, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan has shown glimpses of talent whenever he was called upon. The 29-year-old allrounder, who played a pivotal role in the Tigers' maiden T20I win over the Kiwis on New Zealand soil recently, spoke to Mazhar Uddin of The Daily Star, where he shared his thoughts about his role and plans among a few other topics. The excerpts of the interview are given below:

The Daily Star (DS): You made a comeback to the T20I side after over one year through the recent New Zealand series. How do you assess your performance?

Sheikh Mahedi Hasan (SMH): Obviously, it feels good when you perform. But yes, players of my type need to perform regularly, or else we might be dropped due to the team combination. So for me, every match is challenging as I need to perform whenever I get the opportunity.

DS: What do you mean by 'my type of player'?

SMH: There is huge competition in the team. Like me and [Mehedi Hasan] Miraz are both similar types of players but he has improved himself a lot and his range of skills is high. So, from that point of view, I get fewer opportunities and it is a challenge for me to develop into a better cricketer all the time.

DS: Do you expect more consistent opportunities to prove yourself?

SMH: When you get to play more matches consistently, you tend to learn from your mistakes and apply that to get better. As a player, there will be ups and downs but when the team backs you, it helps you to freely express yourself. Getting a nod also depends on the team combination and since Miraz and I have similar sort of skills, and the fact that he has been playing brilliantly in the last few years, the team management had to choose the one who is performing. It is also obvious since you can't accommodate two similar sorts of players in the eleven.

DS: How do you define your role in the team?

SMH: I am not bothered about my role all the time. Suppose, I didn't get to bowl till the 49th over of a game, I will still be prepared to give my best if I get the opportunity to bowl in the 50th over.

DS: Do you feel your performance in the domestic circuit help you cope in the national team?

SMH: Definitely, we all learn by playing. I try to visualise my performances and how I handle situations in the domestic circuits whenever I play international cricket. But there is a huge difference in domestic and international cricket so I try to work and improve my skill set all the time and reflect on my game during breaks.

DS: Did you have a chat with head coach Chandika Hathurusingha about your game?

SMH: Well yeah, he spoke with me about how I can improve my batting which will help me and the team. Even I also realise that I should improve my batting and work on it.

DS: Do you feel you could have done better with the bat given your potential?

SMH: I totally agree. But the thing is international cricket is very tough and for me, it is even tougher since I do not get enough opportunities to bat in order to test myself at the top level consistently. Maybe I need more time to explore my batting skills and, in this aspect, I feel I lag behind and if I could improve, I might be able to get more opportunities.

DS: Which position do you like to bat at in T20s?

SMH: I am ready to bat at any position as per the demands of the team. But if I get an opportunity to bat at number seven or eight, I would like to finish and win the game. Maybe I won't be able to do it all the time but my approach and attitude will remain the same. I am trying to work on that as all the quality bowlers in world cricket generally bowl during the death overs. So, it is difficult to score at that position.

DS: Do you think it is challenging to perform away from home?

SMH: Interestingly, I enjoy playing overseas more as I like to take the challenge since the wicket and conditions are different from what we normally play at home. There you have quality batters and the pitches are not spin-friendly. I always feel that I have the courage to accept the challenges as a bowler. I might not have great skills in my bowling but I try to adjust fearlessly in those situations.

DS: Keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind later this year, how do you want to prepare yourself?

SMH: Since we have the Bangladesh Premier League starting this month, I would want to utilise this as a platform to work on my skill and perform both with bat and ball. As a player, it is not guaranteed that you will remain in the same shape and consistency after six months so it is a continuous process. But I would like to give my best in the upcoming BPL.