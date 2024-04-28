Top-order troubles once again come to fore

Batting was once again the point of focus after Bangladesh women's cricket team's 44-run loss in the first of five Twenty20Is against India at the Sylhet International Stadium today.

The bowlers had their work cut out after India had a solid start, reaching 100 runs in the 14th over before Fahima Khatun then removed India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after a 22-ball 30 and the next over, Rabeya Khan bagged Yastika Bhatia following a team-high 36 off 29 deliveries.

The dismissals curbed India's momentum as they managed to score just 35 runs in the last five overs, posting 145 for seven after opting to bat first.

But Bangladesh's batting, especially in the powerplay, did not allow the Tigresses pose any threat to the visitors as they could muster a measly 101 for eight in their 20 overs.

Bangladesh lost three wickets for 30 runs in the first six overs and struggled from then on.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty stuck around for a 48-ball 51 but it did not help Bangladesh's cause.

Rabeya, who took three for 23, said the bowlers are improving but batters need to catch up.

"Bowlers have been doing their job well in the last six months but unfortunately the top-order did not get set. We could have finished the match better if a few batters from the top-order had done well," the leg-spinner said after the match.

She also recognised that the batters were unable to keep up with the required rate in the chase and their lack of intent did not help their cause.

"If the top-order batters get going, the latter batters find it easier. Joty apu is scoring runs but we are not getting runs or partnership at the top which is the problem.

"It was a chaseable score but unfortunately we couldn't. The wicket was good," she said, adding they did not punish bad deliveries. Joty apu is very responsible and in these kinds of situations, she tries to play long innings. But no one was able to support her. But everyone is trying."