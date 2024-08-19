Australia captain expresses concern over Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh

Australia women's cricket captain Alyssa Healy has said it would be "hard to fathom" playing October's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, amid the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The tournament was scheduled to be held in Bangladesh from October 3, but in light of the change of government on August 5 and subsequent travel restrictions on citizens from a number of countries has put the fate of the tournament in the balance.

ICC is expected to make a final call on this issue tomorrow with UAE, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka surfacing as alternative venues.

Healy said she felt it would not be right for her side and others to be playing in Bangladesh amid the turmoil, with the country currently on the Australian government's do-not-travel list.

"I'd find it hard to fathom playing there at the moment, as a human being, I feel like it might be the wrong thing to do," Healy was quoted as saying by AAP.

"(That would be) taking resources away from a country that is really struggling. They're needing everyone they can possibly get in there helping people that are dying.

"There's obviously bigger factors at play than putting a cricket tournament on in Bangladesh at the moment ... but I'll leave it to the ICC to work out."

Australia will name the squad for their title defence next Monday.