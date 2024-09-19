Tigers set for tough India test

When a buoyant Bangladesh, fresh from their historic Test series victory over hosts Pakistan this month, step onto the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today, the Tigers will be well aware that they have a much steeper task at hand but will still be fancying their chances of creating more history in the longer format.

Part of the World Test Championship (WTC), Bangladesh's first of the two-Test series against hosts India will begin at 10:00 am.

India remain the only one of two sides the Tigers have not yet beaten in the longer format, with South Africa being the other one.

Currently the top-ranked side in the WTC standings, India boast a scintillating record at home. The last time India lost a Test series at home was 12 years back when they fell 2-1 in a four-match series against England in 2012. Since then, India have won a record 17 successive home Test series, having lost only four of the 51 Tests played on home soil.

Even Bangladesh's record against hosts India is nothing to write home about -- the Tigers have lost all three of the Tests played in India, suffering humiliating innings defeats in both the matches of the two-Test series during their last tour of the neigbouring nation in 2019.

However, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh might feel they would be able to offer something this time around, especially owing to their recent form in the longest format of the game.

In the past 17 months, Bangladesh have registered victories in five of their eight Tests -- including a home Test win over New Zealand and two away victories over Pakistan, propelling them to fourth in the WTC standings.

Most importantly, Bangladesh now boast a reinvigorated pace unit comprising Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and young speedster Nahid Rana -- the ones who played a pivotal role in creating history against Pakistan earlier this month -- alongside Khaled Ahmed.

The convincing wins in Pakistan added to the hype in the build-up to this series as well, with India showing by announcing a full-strength squad for the series -- including skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah among others -- that they are not to ready give the Tigers any chance of causing upsets.

For Bangladesh, it will be a true test of mettle, especially for their batters who suffered a top-order meltdown on a batting-friendly surface in Pakistan -- collapsing to 26 for six in the second game in Rawalpindi.

However, the Tigers might not be allowed to stage a stunning comeback as they did in Pakistan, with India posing constant threats through a more potent bowling attack that includes legspinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacers Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

As it stands, if Bangladesh are to buck the past trend and continue on their upward trajectory in Tests, they will have to go all out against the strong Indian side.