Tigers return to Mount Maunganui for final two T20s

The Bangladesh cricket team travelled from Napier to Mount Maunganui, the city where they claimed their maiden Test win over New Zealand last year, today for the second and third Twenty20 against the hosts.

The Tigers, who are leading the hosts 1-0 in the series with a five-wicket win in Napier, will take on the Kiwis in the second and third T20 on Friday and Sunday at the Bay Oval.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side enjoyed their stay in Napier, where they had won their first ever ODI against the Black Caps in New Zealand before winning the first T20 on Wednesday.

Now, almost exactly two years after beating the Kiwis by eight wickets, Bangladesh have a chance to make history by sealing their first ever series win in New Zealand in any format.