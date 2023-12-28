Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Dec 28, 2023 06:22 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 06:31 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Tigers return to Mount Maunganui for final two T20s

Star Sports Report
Thu Dec 28, 2023 06:22 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 06:31 PM
Bangladesh cricket team
Bangladesh cricket team arrive in Mount Maunganui. Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh cricket team travelled from Napier to Mount Maunganui, the city where they claimed their maiden Test win over New Zealand last year, today for the second and third Twenty20 against the hosts.

The Tigers, who are leading the hosts 1-0 in the series with a five-wicket win in Napier, will take on the Kiwis in the second and third T20 on Friday and Sunday at the Bay Oval.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side enjoyed their stay in Napier, where they had won their first ever ODI against the Black Caps in New Zealand before winning the first T20 on Wednesday.

Now, almost exactly two years after beating the Kiwis by eight wickets, Bangladesh have a chance to make history by sealing their first ever series win in New Zealand in any format.

Related topic:
cricketBangladesh cricket teamBangladesh v New Zealand T20I series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Why are the media here?': Liton disgruntled by media presence in Pune 

Khawaja denied permission to have peace symbol on bat: reports

4d ago
Liton Das

Shanto proud of team after another historic win in NZ

1d ago

BCB prioritises rehab prior to NZ tour

Khawaja reprimanded by ICC for wearing black armband

1w ago
বিএনপি নেতা
|রাজনীতি

বাড়ি ফিরেছেন ‘নিখোঁজ’ বিএনপি নেতা আনোয়ার, পরিবারের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগ করেছেন দেলোয়ার

বাড়ি ফিরে এলেও তুলে নিয়ে যাওয়ার বিষয়ে কিছু বলছেন না আনোয়ার।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

২৮ অক্টোবর সাংবাদিক নির্যাতনে জড়িতদের রেহাই দেওয়া হবে না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৩২ মিনিট আগে
push notification