Tigers’ practice session in Islamabad cancelled due to rain

Bangladesh's players appeal for leg before wicket (LBW) Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (not pictured) during the fifth and final day of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh national cricket team had to cancel today's training session at the Islamabad Club Cricket Oval due to persistent rain, said a touring official of the team.

The Tigers, who took a day's break after their historical 10-wicket win over Pakistan in the opening Test of ongoing two-match series, were scheduled to start their preparation for the second Test today.

"The practice session has been called off. Due to the current weather, we had to cancel our trip for practice," chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu told The Daily Star.

"It has rained in the last couple of days. Rain is really pouring down after so many days," he said, adding that all members of the Bangladesh squad are in good shape, including opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who had missed the first Test owing to a groin injury.

"All are doing well. Joy has also been good. He was inclined to bat today. But unfortunately the practice could not take place," he added.

Meanwhile, the rain has also cast doubt on Bangladesh 'A' team's second one-dayer against Pakistan Shaheens, scheduled to be held in Islamabad tomorrow.

The second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will begin on Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.