Tigers look for new heroes as question hangs over Mahmudullah

Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the series-deciding third and final ODI in Sharjah today in the absence of a few key players and their senior-most statesman Mahmudullah Riyad searching for runs.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was named player of the match in the second ODI for his 76, remains doubtful for today's game following an injury sustained in the previous match, said sources inside the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The batter had been taken for scans and at the time of filing this report, the team management was waiting for the reports.

Bangladesh are without Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das in the series and faced further set back with the injury to Mushfiqur Rahim in the first ODI. Now Shanto, who is the leading scorer in this series with 123 runs, is also in doubt.

Shanto had said in the press conference after the second ODI on Saturday that they cannot focus too much on the absence of seniors. His words ring truer before the series-deciding game, especially in light of Mahmudullah's lack of contributions in the series.

Mahmudullah was expected to take on more responsibility to make up for the notable absences but instead his poor form has added to the team's burden.

In the second ODI, Mahmudullah got out trying to clear the ropes, just two deliveries after he saw Shanto perishing attempting to do the same thing in that very over.

After losing a well-set Shanto in the 41st over, a senior player such as Mahmudullah was expected to steer the side through to the end of the innings.

Instead, the veteran went for the big shot, but could neither manage the flourish nor pack the punch to clear the ropes against Afghan left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote and holed out to long off.

The timing of his dismissal could not have been worse. The death overs had just begun and Bangladesh were now down to debutant Jaker Ali and a returning Nasum Ahmed. Despite platform being laid earlier on, Mahmudullah leaving Bangladesh at 184 for 6 invited trouble.

Jaker and Nasum then rescued the Tigers with vital contributions of 37 and 25 respectively which helped them secure the series-levelling 68-run win. The duo hit five sixes between themselves, which also puts a spotlight on Mahmudullah's difficulty in clearing the ropes against Kharote, who was Afghanistan's seventh bowling option that day.

In the first ODI too, the onus was on Mahmudullah to guide the innings after Bangladesh were reduced to 132 for 4 in the 31st over, chasing 236. But Mahmudullah, failed to read Rashid Khan's googly and was castled.

His fielding capabilities too has come under question this series with him being late to react on a catch at long off against Mohammad Nabi in the first ODI.

Mahmudullah's last four ODI innings read 0, 1, 2 and 3 and unless the 38-year-old turns around his ODI form dramatically in the third ODI, the onus will be on the likes of Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Tamim and Towhid Hridoy to emerge as heroes today.