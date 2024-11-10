Shanto 'not happy' with his 76-run knock

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was adjudged player-of-the-match in the Tigers' 68-run win in the second ODI against Afghanistan in Sharjah yesterday, but the left-handed batter mentioned he was "not very happy" with the way he batted.

"To be very honest I'm not happy. Probably I have to bat a bit longer because the wicket was difficult against spin," Shanto, who scored a 119-ball 76, said at the post-match presentation.

Shanto scored a watchful 76 and put on 71 with Soumya Sarkar (35) for the second wicket and another 60 with Mehedi Hasan Miraz who scored 22.

But it was Nasum Ahmed and debutant Jaker Ali who helped Bangladesh get to a respectable total of 252-7, stitching together a 46-run seventh-wicket stand. Jaker remained unbeaten on 37 off 27 deliveries, smashing one four and three maximums.

"The way they [Jaker and Nasum] finished, it looked like we got the momentum," skipper Shanto praised the duo for their contribution during the post-match ceremony.

Shanto had to leave the field in the middle of Afghanistan's innings after he seemingly suffered cramps.

"Feel little better but still there is something. Have to wait till next match," Shanto added, hinting he might need to wait till the next game to know whether he has any fitness issues.

The Tigers will play the series-deciding final ODI on Monday at the same venue.

