Tigers look to keep series alive against Afghans

Bangladesh will be hoping to avoid their second straight series defeat in ODIs against Afghanistan when they take on the opponents in the second match of the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

The match is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM (Bangladesh time) and will be telecast live on Nagorik TV and T Sports.

The last time Bangladesh played an ODI series against Afghanistan was back in 2023, in which they suffered a 2-1 series defeat to the visitors at home. Now, threat of another series defeat looms after the hammering they received in the first ODI.

The Tigers are currently trailing the series 1-0 after losing the series opener by 92 runs at the same venue on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 236, Bangladesh looked on course, reaching 120-2, before a massive batting collapse in which they lost eight wickets for just 23 runs saw them get bundled out for 143 and suffer a humiliating defeat.

Adding insult to injury, wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the series after sustaining a finger injury while keeping wickets during the opening match and the veteran is also at risk of missing out from the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

However, Bangladesh will heave a sigh of relief as squad members left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and pacer Nahid Rana, who could not travel to the UAE before the first ODI due to visa issues, have joined the side and will be available for selection in the second ODI.

"We still have an opportunity [to win the series]. We lost one game but there are two matches left. We are thinking about our next game which is very important," all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz told reporters in Sharjah during their practice session yesterday.

With Mushfiqur unavailable, wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik is likely to make his ODI debut today.

"It's definitely unfortunate that Mushfiqur is injured. We all know how important he is for the team… I wish Jaker Ali best of luck. This is a very good opportunity for him. If he can give his 100 percent, it will be good for his career and for the team," Miraz said.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, would be hoping to inflict more misery upon Bangladesh by wrapping up the series with one match to spare.

Apart from their initial batting distress and a few dropped chances in the series opener, the Afghans were the superior side in the contest.

They would be looking to seal the series today and clinch their third successive series win in the format. Interestingly, their last two series wins also came at the same venue when they beat Ireland and South Africa this year.

If Afghanistan complete the series win today, it will also be the second ever instance of them winning three ODI series in a row.