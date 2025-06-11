Cricket
Sports Reporter
Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:19 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:23 AM

Cricket
Cricket

Tigers in final phase of preparations for Sri Lanka Tests

Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:19 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:23 AM
Sports Reporter
Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:19 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:23 AM
PHOTO: STAR FILE

The Bangladesh national team continued their red-ball preparation at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur yesterday, carrying on from where they left off on Monday following the Eid break, as they gear up for the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka.

While the white-ball sides were busy with assignments in the UAE and Pakistan, a number of Test specialists had already been honing their red-ball rhythm. The full Test squad, however, returned to action on Monday, with newly-appointed pace bowling coach Shaun Tait taking charge of the seamers for the first time.

Tait, who had previously worked with the Chattogram Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League season, was seen actively guiding the pace unit on his first day. Spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed took centre stage on Tuesday, spending extended time with the likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan and Hasan Murad.

The spinners were focused on hitting consistent lengths and revisiting their Test match plans, particularly keeping in mind the spin-friendly conditions expected in Galle, the venue for the first Test.

Mushtaq, alongside senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin, also worked closely with batters such as Mominul Haque, as spin-batting remains a key area of emphasis in the build-up to the Sri Lanka tour.

Head coach Phil Simmons is expected to join the setup on Wednesday, when the Tigers begin a two-day practice match against Bangladesh A-- their final match scenario before departing for Sri Lanka on Friday.

Related topic:
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Test seriescricket
