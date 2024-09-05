Test continuity in demand now

Bangladesh's Test win at Mount Maunganui against the then World Test champions New Zealand in 2022 would certainly go down as a historic achievement in the Tigers' history. But even Mominul Haque, the Tigers' skipper back then, believes that winning a series away from home evokes a very different kind of feeling within the team than what a one-off win produces.

The Mount Maunganui win was clinched under hostile conditions against one of the best Test sides in the world. But the following Test in Christchurch did not follow a similar script.

This time, however, in Rawalpindi, the first Test was won in style as a massive first innings score blunted Pakistan's eager pace attack. It ultimately paved the way for a commanding comeback win in the second Test at the same venue in a week's time.

From batting brilliance of Mushfiqur Rahim, and Liton Das to Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana's bowling masterclass and Mehedi Hasan Miraz's all-round showing, there were many stories of personal triumph that turned a distant dream of an away series win since 2009 into reality.

"We won a Test match in New Zealand and that was one kind of feeling but winning a series here is a completely different kind of feeling. Winning a Test and drawing a series, and on the other hand, winning a series, are completely different things," Mominul, part of the Tigers' 2-0 whitewash of Pakistan, told The Daily Star over the phone from Pakistan on Tuesday.

Bangladesh's mix of youth and experience worked in perfect alignment in the Pakistan Tests. Veterans like Mushfiqur and Shakib stepped up whenever needed.

The sheer courage of youth also prevailed, especially in the pace attack.

It was under Mominul that Bangladesh's pace renaissance began and he put due credit to the pace stars.

"Behind winning this series, 70 percent credit goes to them [pacers]. The way they train, and the high-intensity net sessions that they go through are pretty unbelievable. Even when I was the captain, I have seen that fire and will within themselves to keep improving.

"If you look at the circumstances five years ago, there was no competition amongst the pacers. Now there is a lot of competition and if one gets injured he almost doesn't get a way back in," Mominul said.

An x-factor in Nahid, who deals in express pace, was on show in Rawalpindi. Mominul divulged the energy that the pacer has been able to transfer.

"I believe that a different quality of pace bowler is coming to the world with Nahid. A lot of the players are very hopeful and the vibes within the team are really positive about his prospects. The one great thing about him is that he is always trying to learn something new. Some bowlers often just try to bowl fast but when I was playing with him in the 'A' team, and even before that, I noticed that he has a great interest in learning," Mominul said about the 21-year-old lanky pacer.

Given how Mominul had to bear witness to Bangladesh's Test fortunes taking a hit even after that Mount Maunganui triumph, it is only logical that he wanted the Tigers' continuity in the longer format from here on.

"My feelings are that winning this Test match, this series will give us the chance to take our cricket culture, our game to new heights," Mominul hoped.